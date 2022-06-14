Together We Can: The Power of Pride

Register here for this June 22nd Noon-1pm discussion on the economic contributions of the LGBTQ+ Community and the importance of competency, advocacy, and resources to empower LGBTQ+ owned businesses. Our panelists will also discuss the importance of inclusion and belonging as a collective community. Presented by NBC4 and Telemundo 44, in partnership with M&T Bank and Wilmington Trust and moderated by Tommy McFly, News4 Reporter/The Scene.

Panelists:

Riah Gonzales-King, President, Equality Chamber of Commerce DC

Kevin Pearson, Vice Chairman, M & T Bank

Dr. Imani Woody, President & CEO, Mary's House for Older Adults