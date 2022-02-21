Tenants of Affordable Arlington Apartments Upset by 45 Days Notice to Move

An Arlington, Virginia, woman and nearly 60 of her neighbors recently got word that their lives are abruptly changing.

"It's just messing with my head. I mean, I can't sleep because I don't feel, right now, comfortable," said Tracy, a tenant of the Columbia Gardens Apartments on 8th Road South.

Tracy said she received a letter on Valentine's Day that explained the owner of the affordable complex was redeveloping the building and residents had 45 days to move. Dozens of families were notified that they have until March 31 to find a new home.

"March 31st is not no time, man," Tracy said.

Merion Companies, which owns the Columbia Gardens Apartments, plans to redevelop the buildings into townhomes.

"There's no good time to force dozens of families out of their homes but this is, without question, a particularly bad way to do it," Virginia Del. Alfonso Lopez said.

"It's not fair at all," one tenant told News4.

Virginia law only requires property owners to give 30 days of notice to tenants that are on month-to-month leases. The building's owner transitioned tenants to month-to-month leases before giving them the notice to vacate, the company confirmed to News4.

Merion Companies said it offered up to $200 for some residents to help with moving costs and secured new apartments nearby at the same price for every family involved.

ARLNow.com first reported this story.