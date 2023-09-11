Temperance Alley Garden stewards thankful for one more season

The stewards of Temperance Alley Garden in Northwest D.C. thought this summer marked its end, but the garden will stay open through the fall.

The U Street Neighborhood Association told News4 that the garden’s three-year lease which was set to expire on Sept. 30 was extended to January 1. That means three more months of gardening, yoga and free community events.

“We were happy to get the chance to harvest all the way through fall. And continue hosting our free gatherings for the neighborhood,” Temperance Alley Garden Chair Josh Morin said in an email.

The historic alley was transformed into a garden during COVID-19 to serve as a place for the community to gather and attend events outdoors. It is located behind 1931 13th St NW and the U Street Metro station. It is surrounded by homes and apartments.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

In June, the stewards began planning a full schedule for the garden’s final season of events. They hoped their neighbors would stop by to experience the space before construction began on the 1250 U Street NW development. The lot will be turned into townhomes.

"For season three of the garden, we're doing everything a little bigger," U Street Neighborhood Association President Aaron Lewis previously told News4.

This summer the garden celebrated the summer solstice, hosted 60s-themed sing-alongs and continued to grow produce along with Farm the District. They also began hosting events with the nearby Harrison Recreation Center, according to the website.

“I would say Temperance Garden is a learning landscape, an urban farm, a time machine and a construction site,” Lewis said. “And it's a place where neighbors come together to host a lot of different classes, workshops, experiences where we can learn together, create art together and grow together.”

News4 has reached out to EastBanc, the property developer, about the lease extension. A timeline on the 1250 U Street website lists fall 2023 as the anticipated construction start date.

For a full list of the garden's events, visit the U Street Neighborhood Association website.