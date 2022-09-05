14-Year-Old Boy Shot in Shaw; Police Search for Vehicles

A 14-year-old boy was shot in Northwest D.C. Monday, authorities said.

First responders were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of 7th Street NW in Shaw at around 10:20 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

They found the teenager unconscious and took him to a hospital. D.C. police initially said he was found suffering serious injuries, but later said they were critical.

A woman on a balcony of an apartment building was also shot in the shoulder. Police said she refused medical treatment.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities are looking for a silver sedan with dark tints and a dark-colored sedan with dark tints and D.C. plates.

More information about what led to the gunfire was not immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.