14-Year-Old Boy Shot in Shaw; Police Search for Vehicles

A 14-year-old boy was shot in Northwest D.C. Monday, authorities said.
First responders were called to a shooting in the 1700 block of 7th Street NW in Shaw at around 10:20 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
They found the teenager unconscious and took him to a hospital. D.C. police initially said he was found suffering serious injuries, but later said they were critical.
A woman on a balcony of an apartment building was also shot in the shoulder. Police said she refused medical treatment.
Authorities are looking for a silver sedan with dark tints and a dark-colored sedan with dark tints and D.C. plates.
More information about what led to the gunfire was not immediately provided.
