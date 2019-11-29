Teen Suspect in Virginia Slaying Caught in North Carolina

By NBCWashington Staff

A teenager accused of killing a man in Springfield, Virginia, on Thanksgiving is in custody in North Carolina, police said.

Ever Deras-Borjas, 30, was shot about 1:15 p.m. Thursday in a parking lot in the 6100 block of Dinwiddie Street near the Springfield Plaza shopping center, Fairfax County police said.

Medics took Deras-Borjas to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died a short time later.

Detectives worked through the night to identify a 17-year-old boy as a suspect, then tracked him to North Carolina, where he was taken into custody, police said.

The suspect will remain in the custody of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office until his extradition back to Fairfax County.

