Teen shot, killed in Prince George's gas station

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a gas station in Clinton, Maryland, on Saturday, police say.

Robert Isiah Walker was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside a gas station on Piscataway Road about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, police said. He died at the scene.

Police are still piecing together what happened, and said they don't believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 301-516-2512 or call anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.

