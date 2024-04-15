Washington DC

Teen girl shot and killed on Elvans Road SE, police say

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

A teenage girl was shot and killed late Sunday in Southeast Washington, D.C., police say.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE, which is near Stanton Road and Suitland Parkway in the Barry Farm area, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The teenager was shot in the neck, according to a police watch commander. Her name and exact age were not immediately released.

Police were looking for a silver SUV with a black top that was seen leaving down Stanton Road SE. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact D.C. police.

Washington DCCrime and Courtsgun violence
