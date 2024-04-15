Teen girl shot and killed on Elvans Road SE, police say

A teenage girl was shot and killed late Sunday in Southeast Washington, D.C., police say.

Officers responded to a shooting on the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE, which is near Stanton Road and Suitland Parkway in the Barry Farm area, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The teenager was shot in the neck, according to a police watch commander. Her name and exact age were not immediately released.

Police were looking for a silver SUV with a black top that was seen leaving down Stanton Road SE. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact D.C. police.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.