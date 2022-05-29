17-Year-Old Killed, Another Shot at Baltimore's Inner Harbor: Police

A 17-year-old boy was killed, and a teen girl was injured in a shooting in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Saturday evening, police say.

Officers in the downtown sightseeing district known for its historic warships, National Aquarium and other popular attractions heard gunfire shortly after 7:30 p.m. and rushed toward the source of the shots on a nearby block, a police statement said.

Officers found a 17-year-old female and an unidentified male had been shot in the chest, the statement added. Both were transported to a hospital and immediately taken into surgery, police said.

The boy died of his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Local news reports said police were searching for a suspect, and that about 20 officers were in the area at the time. Police detective units have been notified and authorities urged anyone with information about the shooting to call authorities.

This is the traffic jam surrounding the shooting scene @ Light/ Lombard. #breaking pic.twitter.com/qGmjN6AOro — Tommie Clark (@TommieClarkWBAL) May 29, 2022

"This is an unnecessary tragedy," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said, according to WBAL. "It's about young people carrying guns, young people with the willingness to use those guns indiscriminately in crowds. It is about them having a total disregard for human life."