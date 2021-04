Four people were shot, including a teenage girl, Thursday in Northeast Washington, D.C.

Three men and the girl were injured just before 10 p.m. along West Virginia Avenue NE near Mount Olivet Road, police say.

All were conscious and breathing when first responders arrived, police said. Officials haven’t given an update on their conditions.

Right now, there is no word on a possible suspect or motive.

