Teen Found With Ghost Gun on Last Day of School: Police

A Maryland teenager is being charged as an adult for taking an untraceable, loaded ghost gun to school Thursday, police said.

Another student at Northwestern High School told a teacher a 16-year-old freshman was carrying the weapon, Hyattsville police said.

“The female student that reported this was heroic, bringing this information forward and giving us the opportunity to react quickly before anyone was hurt or anything bad might have happened,” Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod J. Towers said.

Thanks to the fast-acting faculty and school resource officer, police were able to track down the suspect before he could get away and no one was hurt, Towers said.

Administrators temporarily placed Northwestern High on lockdown while police looked for two others described as persons of interest.

Towers said police were prepared and everything worked the way it was supposed to.

“This is something that we were concerned about before this happened today,” he said. “We had been planning for the last day of school, we’ve been preparing for this, we had extra patrols at the school.”

Police will be working all summer to help schools prepare for other possible emergencies, Towers said.