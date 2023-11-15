Teen brought loaded ghost gun inside Prince George's County school, police say

A teenage boy managed to bring a loaded ghost gun inside Bowie High School on Tuesday by entering the school through a back door that was propped open, avoiding the school's metal detectors, police say.

"It appears that at some point throughout the day he left the school campus and then returned to one of those other entryways that was not covered by a metal detector," Acting Bowie Police Chief Dwayne Preston said.

An administrator stopped the 15-year-old student as soon as he came in, police said. The gun and a 30-round ammunition clip were confiscated and the student was taken into custody.

Preston said due to state law, detectives could not interview the student to find out where he got the gun and what he planned to do with it.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to interview him. You know, he was afforded an opportunity to speak to, you know, [an] attorney who promptly instructed him not to make a statement," Preston said.

Police said there was no specific threat made toward anyone at the school, and they don't know why the teen had a gun. There was extra police presence at the school Wednesday as a precaution.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said the administrator who stopped the student was a hero.

"Having a weapon, whether it's in the community or at a school, is a serious offense. My office takes it seriously and we prosecute those young people every single day," Braveboy said.

Parents News4 spoke with Wednesday said they're concerned and want to know how kids are getting their hands on guns.

Prince George's County Public Schools is phasing in metal detectors at high schools and middle schools this school year and began a clear backpack policy for high schools as part of an effort to increase security.

Police said the boy is still being held in jail.