Teen arrested in killing of ride-share driver who served as interpreter for US in Afghanistan

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of killing a former Afghan interpreter for U.S. special forces who was working in D.C. as a ride-share driver.

After leaving Afghanistan, 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmadyar, a husband and father of four, settled in Northern Virginia.

He was shot just after midnight July 3 while driving to make up for being behind on rent, friends said. Officers found him inside a car on 11th Street NE near D Street.

Home surveillance video from the area shows several suspects running through an alley. One is heard saying, “You killed him.”

“The reckless actions of these teens cost a man’s life and shattered a family just starting out on their journey in this country,” D.C. police Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said. “No arrest will be able to make them whole, but today’s news sends a message loud and clear to those looking to introduce guns on our streets: Detectives do not rest until the reckless actions like this are met with severe consequences.”

Detectives continue to look for more suspects, police said.