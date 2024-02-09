Tech exec dies week after being knocked out in fight in DC

A Virginia man died a week after he was assaulted in downtown D.C.

Vivek Taneja, 41, got into a fight with another man early the morning of Feb. 2.

While exchanging blows, the man knocked Taneja to the ground, police said. He hit his head on the concrete and lost consciousness.

He was rushed to the hospitals with serious injuries but succumbed to them Thursday night.

Taneja was the president and co-founder of Dynamo Technologies. According to a company spokesperson, he was a premier technology and solutions analytics provider for the federal government. He graduated of the University of Virginia, George Mason University and George Washington University.

Anyone who recognizes the other man should contact police.

D.C. police are looking for this man.