Teachers Must Have Preexisting Conditions, Family Concerns to Work From Home: DCPS

D.C. Public Schools teachers will not be allowed to teach from home unless they have preexisting conditions or family matters that could be complicated by the coronavirus.

DCPS Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee testified at a D.C. Council hearing Friday teachers who don’t meet that criteria will not be granted requests to work from home

DCPS will provide COVID-19 testing for symptomatic students and teachers when in-person instruction resumes, Ferebee said.

The teacher’s union held a protest outside of the hearing.