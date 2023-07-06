Teacher from Kentucky killed at Catholic Univ. was in DC for professional workshop

The man who was shot and killed on Catholic University's campus Wednesday morning was visiting D.C. for a teachers' workshop at the Library of Congress, and his family says he was on his way there when someone shot him to death.

Maxwell Emerson, 25, was gunned down about 8:20 a.m. in front of Father O'Connell Hall, police said.

Emerson was a social studies teacher and assistant wrestling coach at Oldham County High School in La Grange, Kentucky, a spokesperson for Oldham County Schools confirmed.

Family members told News4 that Emerson, from Crestwood, Kentucky, won a grant to attend a professional development workshop for teachers at the Library of Congress. He was on his way to attend the workshop when he was gunned down, the family said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Maxwell Emerson (right) holds a check after winning a grant to attend a professional workshop in D.C. (Credit: Oldham County Schols)

Emerson's mother and brother came with him to D.C. to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend before the three-day workshop started on Wednesday.

D.C. police said surveillance video showed two men walking onto the campus from Michigan Avenue NE into the plaza in front of Father O'Connell Hall. After a few minutes, one of the men shot the other before running off, police said.

Investigators believed the two men knew each other, police said. But Emerson's family pushed back on that statement, telling News4 there was no way that he knew the shooter.

Police said neither the suspect or Emerson was affiliated with Catholic University.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.