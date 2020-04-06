Teacher Brings Her Classroom Home, Connects with Students Around the Globe

For many parents the stress is mounting as they try to figure out how to navigate life during a pandemic and keep their kids safe and calm. A preschool teacher in Loudon County wanted to do more to help.

Jaime White took her classroom home with her and starting teaching school through Facebook Live. She wanted life to feel as normal as possible for her students.

"I want them to know that their teachers miss them and love them I want them to feel safe. I want them to know that everything will be OK," White said.

Everyday at 11 a.m. White goes live with new lessons and games for her students to participate in. She started this on March 17 as a way of connecting with her students, but now it’s reached nearly a million people around the world.

"You have to make sure your children are feeling nurtured and supported and you have to keep it together so they don’t really know what’s going on," said Jenny McLaughlin, a parent of one of White's students.

She’s also offering packets for parents to download for free with activities their kids can do at home.

"I’m just doing a little part it’s the same thing teachers all across the region and country are doing right now," White said.

It may seem little to Ms Jamie, but for the moms and dads feeling the stress of this pandemic, her kindness is like a light in what often feels like a dark time.

"Ms. Jamie is someone who is constantly thinking about other people and her doing this virtual preschool is her way of putting a little bit of light into a really scary situation," said McLaughlin