Tanker Fire in Frederick, Maryland Closes Lanes on US Route 15

A tanker fire in Frederick, Maryland closed the north and southbound lanes on U.S. Route 15 on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

The incident took place in the 500 block of Apple Avenue, according to the spokesperson.

Maryland State Police are also at the scene, where the tanker had overturned and caught fire.

All lanes of U.S. Route 15 are closed between Route 50 and 7th Street, MDSP said.

#ALERT @MDSP on the scene of an overturned tanker that is on fire on US 15 in Frederick. US 15 closed between Rt 50 and 7th Street in both directions. Follow https://t.co/uWmHvsuJ9Q for updated road conditions. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/sBv9Gdoyl9 — MD State Police (@MDSP) March 4, 2023

Nearby residents took to social media to share photos and videos of what some described as the tanker exploding. Footage showed what appeared to be a fireball and a large plume of smoke shooting into the air.

Car crash in neighborhood pic.twitter.com/Tjk5ng3Giq — Jovial Jay (@JovialJay) March 4, 2023

The Montgomery County Fire Department was at the scene assisting Frederick County fire personnel.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured or if nearby homes were affected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.