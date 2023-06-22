Takoma Park rescinds family's permit for graduation party at community center

A Maryland family is scrambling to find a new location for a high school graduation party next week after their permit to host the celebration at a small community center in their neighborhood was rescinded.

After receiving the permit to reserve the Heffner Park Community Center in Takoma Park for her son Tariq’s party, Anya Remy says she received an email two days ago informing her Takoma Park’s Department of Recreation “does not allow graduation parties at our indoor facilities” and suggesting an outdoor pavilion.

“It was just, I would use the term ‘devastating,’ that it was stripped away,” Remy said

Remy said she needs the indoor space to accommodate grandparents and others in the July heat, and invitations already were sent to friends and family.

She said she went back to the website and found no language about graduation parties being forbidden at indoor facilities. There was no mention in the questions part of her permit application.

She went to the Recreation Department and was directed to a flyer. A balloon in the upper right corner – a post-pandemic update – stated qualifying parties were 12 and under, baby showers or bridal showers.

After repeatedly voicing her displeasure at the confusion, Remy said she was offered another rec facility, but it’s some distance from their walkable neighborhood center.

“It states that it’s for family events, celebrations,” she said. “This is both.”

News4 contacted the Takoma Park for comment. A spokesperson said she would look into the matter and gather information to provide a response.

The Heffner Community Center dates to the 1950s. It was designed by neighborhood input as a place for Takoma Park’s Black teenagers to gather.