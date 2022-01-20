TAKE THE POLAR PLUNGE!

Take the 2022 Polar Plunge and support your local Special Olympics athletes! Or if you can't take the Plunge, you can make a donation or volunteer your time. Learn more and pick your in-person or virtual Plunge in Maryland, Virginia or DC. All funds raised in each area will benefit that region's Special Olympics programs.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This gives them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

The purpose of Special Olympics: Creating a world where opportunity is not limited by disability.