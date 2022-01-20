Polar Plunge

TAKE THE POLAR PLUNGE!

Take the 2022 Polar Plunge and support your local Special Olympics athletes! Or if you can't take the Plunge, you can make a donation or volunteer your time. Learn more and pick your in-person or virtual Plunge in Maryland, Virginia or DC. All funds raised in each area will benefit that region's Special Olympics programs.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. This gives them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The purpose of Special Olympics: Creating a world where opportunity is not limited by disability.

Local

The News4 Rundown 3 hours ago

Britney Spears Accuses Father and 3D Pet Replicas: The News4 Rundown

Jamaal Bowman 16 mins ago

Rep. Jamaal Bowman Arrested During Voting Rights Protest Outside US Capitol

This article tagged under:

Polar Plunge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us