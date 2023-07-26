Consulates of Mexico, Guatemala warn citizens living in DC about violent crime

The Mexican and Guatemalan Consulates have issued a warning to their citizens living in D.C. about the rising crime in the city and how to protect themselves.

The Mexican Consulate in D.C. tweeted that citizens should "take precautions" late Monday evening. The Guatemalan Consulate in Maryland echoed similar concerns about D.C. on social media.

Consuls are distinct from embassies, and their job is geared more towards citizens from their country that already live in D.C. than towards citizens visiting the District.

Telemundo44 spoke to Mexican Consul Rafael Laveaga, who said it's time to handle the crime.

"Police departments agree that there has been an increase in criminal acts. We are part of the community, and we want to do our share, as simple as that," he said.

The announcement comes at a time when crime is up across the District, and a week after Pamela Smith was named D.C.'s next police chief. According to authorities, violent crime is up by 37% percent, vehicle theft is up by 116%, sexual abuse is up by 34% and homicides have increased by 18%.

Several sources tell Telemundo44 that some diplomats have been some of the victims of these recent violent crimes.

"Local police departments are interested in investigating the facts and not the immigration status of the complainants. We have a group of Latin American consuls and their citizens have also been involved in criminal acts," Laveaga said.

A map provided by the Metropolitan Police Department revealed that Bloomingdale, Trinidad and Columbia Heights are the neighborhoods with the highest crime rate in D.C.

Laveaga suggested ways citizens could avoid becoming victims of crime.

"Be aware of our surroundings, pay attention to our surroundings when we are going to withdraw money from an ATM, do not resist if they assault you and want to take our car," he emphasized.

News4 has reached out to Mayor Muriel Bowser's office, D.C. councilmembers and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton but have not yet received a response.