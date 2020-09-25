T.J. Oshie Explains What Went Wrong for Capitals in the 2020 Playoffs

Oshie explains what went wrong for Caps in the 2020 playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals went from the best team in the NHL in December to a first-round playoff exit in August. Despite all the team's talent, Washington never looked like a real contender when the postseason began after the NHL returned to play from the coronavirus pause. That left everyone wondering why? T.J. Oshie has some answers.

From the outside looking in, one of the major problems for Washington seemed to be a complete lack of motivation. Despite the team's talent, it certainly did not get the most out of its players in a lackluster playoff performance, and that led to an embarrassing five-game defeat at the hands of the New York Islanders. Oshie confirmed those issues on Saturday in an appearance on NBC Sports Friday prior to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.

T.J. Oshie via @NBCSports on the #Caps' first round loss: "We just didn't get everyone onboard. That's one of the things that was so special about 2018; we had all 20 guys on the ice, plus Holts in net. ...Everyone gave it their all every night." — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) September 25, 2020

Despite keeping the same core together from 2018, that level of commitment and effort we saw in the Cup championship run has been elusive for the Caps. That was really exasperated in 2020 as seen in the playoffs, which is why Peter Laviolette is the new coach.

For a team in which motivation seems to be an issue, Laviolette seems like the type of coach who can get more out of the players, which is exactly what Washington needs.

T.J. Oshie on a recent phone conversation with new coach Peter Laviolette, whom he knows from Team USA: "...He's very upfront on what he expects his players to do. I think we're going to play a pretty fast game with some fun offense. We're excited for him to get in here." #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) September 25, 2020

The Caps need a jolt to the system in the last remaining years of the team's championship window. Luckily Laviolette looks like just the man to give them that.