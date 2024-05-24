Swimming season starts Memorial Day Weekend in the DMV. Here's what to know and where to go

We all know Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, which means pool season in the DMV is already kicking off.

Public pools around the District, and in Maryland and Virginia, will open this Memorial Day weekend, if you've been waiting for the chance to hang out poolside since last year.

Here's what to know.

DC Pools and Spray Parks

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

In D.C., 22 pools and 32 spray parks will open across all eight wards, according to Thennie Freeman, director of D.C.'s Department of Parks and Recreation.

Outdoor pools are opening Friday, but will only be open on the weekends until June 23. At that point, each individual pool will have its own summer schedule, open six days a week.

You can find locations, hours and more information about indoor and outdoor pools and spray parks here.

If you're really looking to celebrate the return of pool season, D.C.’s public pools are welcome swimming season with the “Jump in, D.C.” event at Anacostia Pool on Friday at 3 p.m. There will be free food, games, activities and music, and you can register here.

Last year, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser attended the party and jumped in the pool to celebrate the opening. Freeman could not confirm or deny whether Bowser would jump in the pool again this year, but did say Bowser would be in attendance.

"Mayor Bowser does what Mayor Bowser does," Freeman said.

NOVA Water Parks

Northern Virginia’s waterparks are also set to open up this weekend. There are five parks spread across five Northern Virginia localities: Arlington, Alexandria, Centreville, Lorton and Sterling.

One of those parks, Volcano Island, will open later, due to mechanical issues.

Ticket prices for the different water parks range from $5.00 to $20.00, depending on the park and the age and height of the person buying the ticket.

Maryland Water Parks

On Saturday, Montgomery County's outdoor pools open for the season. They're only open on the weekends through June 14, at which point they'll open on weekends, too.

And don’t forget to cool off in Prince George’s County, where pools and splash parks open as early as Saturday.