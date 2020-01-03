Maryland

Sweeping Maryland Education Plan Seeks Equity, Improvement

By Associated Press

A plan to improve education in Maryland with billions of extra dollars over a decade seeks to invest more in schools that serve high concentrations of children in poverty.

The work of a state commission focuses on five key policy areas. They include early childhood education, teaching, college and career readiness, aid for struggling schools and accountability.

The head of the commission says the panel's proposals are groundbreaking for emphasizing the need for all five policy areas to work in tandem.

The recommendations are expected to be a top issue in the state's upcoming legislative session.

