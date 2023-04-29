Suspects Use Sledgehammer to Break Window at Falls Church Jewelry Store

A jewelry store in Falls Church, Virginia, was broken into Friday evening, police say.

Officers responded to the store in the 1100 block of W. Broad Street at about 8 p.m., according to a City of Falls Church police release.

Surveillance footage shows five suspects in a black Cadillac parking at the store. One suspect exits the car and uses a sledgehammer to break a window. The four other people follow and enter the store. Two shots are fired, and the suspects drive away, according to police.

The surveillance footage has yet to be released.

Police said the suspects did not take anything.

Police describe the suspects as men and women.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5053 or email police@fallschurchva.gov.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.