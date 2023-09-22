Suspect wanted in rape at Falls Church motel

Fairfax County police released surveillance photos Thursday of a man they suspect of raping a woman at a motel in Falls Church, Virginia, last weekend.

Photos show a man wearing a white t-shirt, dark-colored skinny jeans, a light-colored ball cap turned backwards, white sneakers and dark-colored backpack walking near the motel.

Police described the suspect as a thin Hispanic man in his 20s with acne or scars on his face.

Investigators said the suspect arranged to meet the victim at the Quarry Inn Motel about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. When the woman opened the door, the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened her before sexually assaulting her, police said.

The woman was later able to leave the room and call 911.

Officers searched the area, but could not find the suspect.

Investigators are also asking people who live in the area to check their doorbell and surveillance cameras for more potential images of the suspect.

