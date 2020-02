Virginia State Police shot a suspect after an attempted traffic stop started a police chase.

Virginia State Police tried to stop a car on Interstate 66 at Exit 57, but the driver refused to stop, police said.

The police pursuit of the car ended at Sterling Boulevard and Route 28, where the suspect car crashed, police said.

Police fired at least one shot at the driver, police said.

The driver was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

No police were injured.