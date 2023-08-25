Suspect released from jail 2 days before fatal shooting in Northwest DC

A man charged in an Aug. 6 homicide had just been released from jail two days earlier after charges from an October weapons arrest were dropped, according to D.C. Superior Court records.

Franklin Dorn, 43, shot 28-year-old Antonio Brown about 6 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW, police said. Brown was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police arrested Dorn Thursday and charged him with first-degree murder while armed.

Dorn had been in jail since his Oct. 26 arrest, according to court records. Police found a loaded 9mm handgun on Dorn after observing him and another individual shooting dice and arrested them for gambling, according to court documents.

He was indicted in March on charges of carrying a pistol without a license and unlawful possession of a weapon, court records say.

It’s unclear why the charges were dropped Aug. 4, but court records from June show Dorn’s attorney filed a motion on Brady violations, which typically occurs when the defense claims a prosecutor failed to provide evidence favorable to a defendant’s case to the defendant’s lawyer.