Suspect in Maryland Robbery Dies After Chase, Crash in DC

A man wanted in connection with a robbery in Maryland died after he crashed the vehicle he was driving during a nine-mile police chase that ended in Washington, authorities said.

News outlets report the incident began on Monday just before midnight in the Fort Washington area of Prince George's County when police said they received a call regarding a robbery. As officers responded, the suspect fled.

Metropolitan Police said in a news release that a Prince George's County Police officer pursued a vehicle into Washington on Monday. According to police, the car driven by Danny Leon Washington, 36, exited Interstate 295 northbound onto 11th Street NE and crashed into a barrier.

Prince George's police officers took the driver out of the vehicle and life-saving measures were begun, but Washington died at the scene.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

