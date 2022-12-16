Suspect in Fatal Road Rage Incident Charged, Released With GPS Monitoring

A man charged in the fatal shooting of another man in a road rage incident Wednesday afternoon was released Thursday and ordered to wear a GPS bracelet.

Anthony C. Williams was charged with carrying a pistol without a license. His next court date is set for January.

A car pulling out of a tire store was struck by a car driving in the 2500 block of Good Hope Road SE.

The driver of one of the vehicles called an acquaintance, 33-year-old Brooklyn Lynn, who went to the scene.

Witnesses said Lynn aggressively confronted Williams, the driver of the other car.

A witness described how Lynn tried to hit Williams and how witnesses got in between them.

According to court documents, Williams said Lynn approached him a second time and punched him. Williams told police that’s when he grabbed his gun and shot Lynn.

The documents say police reviewed surveillance video from a nearby business and it appears to contradict Williams’ account, alleging Williams may have grabbed his gun before he was ever punched.

News4 has not obtained that video and has not been able to review it.

Correction (12:14 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022): An earlier version of this story misstated the charges Williams faces. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Williams faces a weapons charge.