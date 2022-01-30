Suspect Fatally Shot by Police in Anne Arundel County

A man was shot and killed by police in Crofton, Maryland, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers went to the 900 block of Danville Court for a domestic call, police said. A woman claimed her adult son was assaulting her and not letting her leave the house.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officers entered a third-floor bedroom where the woman and her son were and ordered the man get on the ground, police said. He complied, but as officers tried to arrest him, he fought them, seriously injuring one officer, police said.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police used a taser, which was ineffective.

An officer then shot and killed the suspect, police said.

The injured officer is being treated at a hospital.