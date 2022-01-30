fatal police shooting

Suspect Fatally Shot by Police in Anne Arundel County

By NBCWashington Staff

NBC

A man was shot and killed by police in Crofton, Maryland, Anne Arundel County police said.

Officers went to the 900 block of Danville Court for a domestic call, police said. A woman claimed her adult son was assaulting her and not letting her leave the house.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officers entered a third-floor bedroom where the woman and her son were and ordered the man get on the ground, police said. He complied, but as officers tried to arrest him, he fought them, seriously injuring one officer, police said.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Local

upper marlboro 13 hours ago

Snow Plow Crews Keep Roads Safe in Upper Marlboro

SNOW 14 hours ago

Maryland Eastern Shore, Beachfront Get Big Snow, Wind Gusts

Police used a taser, which was ineffective.

An officer then shot and killed the suspect, police said.

The injured officer is being treated at a hospital.

This article tagged under:

fatal police shootingAnne Arundel County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us