Suspect Falls 25 Feet Off Beltway After Miles-Long Chase in Virginia

A man fleeing a police stop on the Capital Beltway on Wednesday led troopers on a miles-long car chase, fled on foot and then fell 25 feet after climbing over a barrier.

The suspect jumped over a Jersey wall barrier on the Beltway in Northern Virginia and “fell through an open space between the local and through lanes,” Virginia State Police said. He has life-threatening injuries. A state trooper also was hurt.

State police say they were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle at about 7:45 p.m. They tried to stop a Ford Expedition driver near Exit 173, headed east. But the driver refused to stop.

As the pursuit reached the 177 mile marker, state police vehicles maneuvered in front of the Expedition to try to stop it. The driver rammed the troopers’ vehicles, lost control and hit a barrier.

The driver got out, ran across the Beltway and jumped over a barrier. He fell between the local and through lanes and landed on rocks below.

More state police troopers responded and helped the man. He was taken to Fairfax Inova Hospital. One of the officers who was hit by the suspect’s vehicle was later taken to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Traffic camera footage showed lengthy backups in the area.

An investigation revealed that the driver’s car had not been reported stolen, but his license plates were reported to have been stolen in Maryland. Charges are pending. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.