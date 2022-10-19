Suspect Arrested in Rape at Northern Virginia Hotel

Detectives tracked down the suspect in the armed rape of a woman at a hotel in the Tysons area of Northern Virginia with the help of body camera footage from a separate crime in Montgomery County, Maryland, police say.

Patrick Craig Locke, 30, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at the Metro Center station in D.C., Fairfax County police said.

Earlier this month, police released surveillance video of a man seen at a hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Drive in Vienna after a woman was raped at gunpoint at the hotel.

Detectives said they identified the suspect as Locke after receiving tips and reviewing bodycam video Montgomery County police had of Locke when they arrested him in a shoplifting at a Safeway in Silver Spring in September.

"It was huge. It was absolutely huge," Lt. James Curry said of the body camera video. "After reviewing that body-worn camera footage, clothing jewelry, hair style, all matched and was a positive identification of our suspect in this rape case."

Locke was accused of stealing soup items, wipes, Philly steaks and produce totaling about $152 from the grocery store. He faces larceny charges in the case.

Police did not find a gun on Locke when they arrested him on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through to 1-866-411-TIPS.