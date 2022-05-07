Suspect Arrested in Murder of Man Carrying Infant in Northeast DC: Police

A Washington, D.C., man has been charged with murder two months after he allegedly shot and killed a man who was with two children, police said.

Jarrell David Harris, 27, of Southeast, is charged with first-degree murder while armed. He was arrested Friday by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday.

The victim, 42-year-old Sedrick Miller of Northeast, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of 18th Street NE at about 8:30 a.m. on March 4. First responders found no signs of life, police said.

Miller was carrying an infant and grasping the hand of a 5-year-old boy, Executive Assistant Chief of Police Ashan Benedict told reporters. He was shot at close range. The children were uninjured.

“It appears he was targeted by this shooter. This individual walked up, shot him with the children right there,” Benedict said, according to preliminary information.

“It’s one of the most horrible things we’ve had in the Fifth District in several years,” Fifth District Cmdr. William FitzGerald said.

The infant was in a car seat at the time of the shooting, he said.

The children were put in the care of their mother, FitzGerald said.

Police announced Harris as a suspect and said he was the subject of a murder warrant on March 16.

Police didn't immediately say how they tracked Harris down, or where he was arrested.

Neighbors were horrified and outraged to learn of the killing.

“Stop this violence!” resident James Robinson cried. “There’s no need for this. No need for this. I feel so bad for the kids.”

“I know the kids will be scarred forever because of that,” neighbor Jasmine Johnson said.

Information was not immediately released on whether Miller was the children's father.