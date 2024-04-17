Suspect arrested in 2017 Baltimore killing of off-duty DC officer, sources say

Prosecutors are expected to announce an arrest in the shooting death of an off-duty D.C. officer in Baltimore in 2017, sources tell News4.

Sgt. Tony Mason Jr. died after he was shot in west Baltimore in November 2017, more than six years ago. The 40-year-old had worked for the Metropolitan Police Department for 17 years.

A suspect has been arrested, D.C. law enforcement sources tell News4. Officials were expected to give an update on Wednesday afternoon.

Mason was sitting in a parked car in the 2800 block of Elgin Avenue with a woman when someone approached the car and opened fire, police said. Mason and the woman were both taken to a hospital, where Mason died of his injuries.

Mason was a sergeant in the D.C. police department’s Sixth District, police said after his death. He was on non-contact status because of an "internal investigation," a police spokesman said.

Mason was a tough, diligent officer, a former colleague said.

"He was just the nicest guy – always happy to see you and greeted you with a smile," David Simonetti said. "He'd do anything for you, without having to be asked."

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

