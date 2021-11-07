Surveillance Video Captures Shooting That Injured Man in Shaw

A man was shot as he was walking down the street in D.C.'s Shaw neighborhood Sunday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 1800 block of 9th Street NW around 2:30 a.m. They found a man shot and transported him to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities said the victim, a resident of Prince George’s County, told officers that he was walking down the street when someone started firing a gun from an unknown direction.

Surveillance video obtained by News4 captured the gunman running away on foot. No suspect information was immediately available.

Video also shows two people getting into a parked card that was later damaged in the shooting, according to police reports. It's not clear if the people inside were injured.

A D.C. police spokesperson also said two guns were found with the victim and a person he was walking with, so they will face weapons and stolen property charges.

First responders were also called to a shooting in the 1600 Block of 19th Street SE at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. A woman was shot and transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

No suspect information was immediately available in that case, either.