‘Super excited': DC Trump rally draws crowds amid Inauguration Day uncertainty

On the eve of Donald Trump’s second inauguration, excited supporters attended his Make America Great Again Victory Rally at Capital One Arena.

Lines to get into the downtown D.C. arena wrapped around several city blocks.

People from across the country told News4 they were thrilled to be there – as many were still unsure where they’ll watch the inauguration on Monday after Trump moved it indoors because of icy weather conditions.

“It’s honestly the first time I’ve cared this much about an election, ever,” a woman from New York said.

“We came all the way here for this extraordinary event,” said a woman from Texas with a Trump flag draped over her shoulders.

One supporter was visiting from London.

“We’re looking for peace and prosperity, which is sadly lacking in Europe, and we think President Trump will sort the world out, hopefully,” he said.

Blocks of street closures were in place and security was tight. Many supporters said they got in line for the 3 p.m. rally at about 8 a.m. For some, the wait was too long.

“We are gonna go home, back to our Airbnb,” a woman visiting from Pennsylvania said. “[…] But we tried to be soldiers.”

Plenty of inauguration-themed souvenirs were on sale, plus ponchos to help keep people dry as rain and then snow fell. For many people, weather was not a deterrent, after they waited patiently for a chance to be a part of history.

Some supporters said they were disappointed the inaugural events were moved inside. Some said they would return to Capital One Arena to try to get in on Monday; others said they would just watch on TV.

“A little disappointed that it wasn’t kept outside. Being from Maine, obviously, we know how to handle the cold, but, super excited,” one visitor said.

The supporter from Pennsylvania said she was disappointed the inauguration was moved indoors but was trying to focus on the positive.

“At noon tomorrow, he’ll be our president, and that’s all that matters,” she said.