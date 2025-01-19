Dave Chappelle shares message for Trump and Americans on ‘SNL' before inauguration

Comedian Dave Chappelle returned to "Saturday Night Live" to host for the fourth time just two days before President-elect Donald Trump retakes the oath of office, and he had a powerful message for the country's 47th president.

Chappelle, who first hosted "SNL" after Trump's election in 2016, gave a lengthy monologue to the Studio 8H crowd, where he made jokes from the controversy over whether pets were being eaten in Springfield, Ohio, to the allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

However, the "Chappelle Show" creator ended his set with a message that was a little more serious.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"Here's the thing, on Monday, Donald Trump is coming back. He'll be the 47th president. He's done it again," Chappelle said.

The stand-up comedian then noted that most American flags will be at half-staff to honor President Jimmy Carter, who died in December.

While Chappelle said he was "not qualified" to say whether Carter was a good or bad president, he recalled when he and the former president were both visiting the Middle East years ago, after he left the "Chappelle Show."

"While he (Carter) was in Israel, a book of his was released whose title was very controversial in Israel," Chappelle recalled. "The title of the book was, 'Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid.'"

Chappelle recalled the book was receiving criticism in Israel, and that Carter requested a trip to Palestine. The comedian said the Israeli government said it would be too dangerous, but the former president went anyway.

Chappelle recalled images of Carter surrounded by Palestinians welcoming him as he visited with little security.

"It brought tears to my eyes. I said, 'I don't know if that was a good president, but that right there is a great man,'" Chappelle recalled. "It made me feel very proud."

"The presidency is no place for petty people," Chappelle added. "So, Donald Trump, I know you watch the show... Man, remember, people, whether they voted for you or not, they are all counting on you. Whether they like you or not, they are all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you."

"I mean this when I say this, good luck. Please, do better next time. Please, all of us, do better next time. Do not forget your humanity, and please have empathy for displaced people, whether they are in the Palisades or Palestine."