Super Bowl Recipes: Themed Cocktails and an Alcohol-Free Mixed Drink

Super Bowl 2022 is coming up on Sunday and it’s time to plan your game day menu.

Whether you’re rooting for the Los Angeles Rams, cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals or watching for the commercials — we have a drink recipe for you to try.

Tracie Franklin, a whisky and spirits professional, came up with these special recipes just for Super Bowl 2022. Here are the recipes.

For Los Angeles Rams fans: Mezcal Mule Cocktail Recipe

Ingredients:

1.5 parts El Silencio Mezcal

.75 parts fresh lime juice

.5 parts agave syrup

Ginger Beer

For garnishes: Tajin spice and lime wedges

Add the mezcal, syrup and lime juice to an empty glass or mule cup. Stir the ingredients together, then fill with ice. Top the cocktail with ginger beer. Garnish with a slice of lime and lightly dust with Tajin.

For Cincinnati Bengals fans: Cleveland Allspice Cocktail

1.5 parts Cotton and Reed Allspice Dram

3 parts Right Proper Wit Beer (or a hefeweizen/wheat beer of your choice)

3 parts Pellegrino Limonata Soda (or lemon-lime soda of your choice)

For garnishes: grated cinnamon sticks and lemon

In a pint glass, add the Allspice Dram, wheat beer and Limonata. Add ice then add a lemon slice and grate fresh cinnamon over the top.

Berry Smash Mocktail or Whisky Cocktail

1.5 to 2 parts Uncle Nearest 1856 or Ritual Whiskey Alternative

.5 parts simple syrup

Fresh berries (blueberries, raspberries and blackberries)

Lemons, cut into eighths

Fresh mint

Pellegrino Mineral Water

In a mason jar or cocktail shaker, add 6 mint leaves, a 1/4 cup of fresh berries (7 blueberries, 2 raspberries, and 2 black berries), simple syrup and three to four slices of lemon. Muddle the ingredients until they are soft. Add your whiskey or alternative. Add ice and seal the jar or shaker and shake until the shaker feels cold. If using a shaker, pour the ingredients into a cup and top with sparkling water. In the mason jar, simply unscrew the lid and top with sparkling water. You can prep the jars with mint, syrup, berries and lemon before guests arrive for easy service. They simply muddle, add their spirit, shake and drink!