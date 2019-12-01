Scattered Showers to Taper Off Before Midnight

Scattered rain showers continue to drench the D.C. area tonight, but Storm Team4 says any snow mixture will be further west.

With temperatures hovering around 40°, it will be too warm for any accumulating snow. Expect slick roads on bridges, ramps and overpasses in areas with higher elevation.

Rain will taper off before midnight and temperatures will go down to the 30s tonight.

While Tuesday will still be breezy and cold, at least we'll see periods of sunshine. Temperatures will start in the mid 30s Tuesday morning and reach the mid 40s during the afternoon.

Stay with Storm Team4 for the latest forecast.