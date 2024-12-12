An investigation found “substantial evidence” D.C. Council member Trayon White, who is accused of accepting bribes, violated the Council's rules and code of conduct, according to a committee convened to investigate the embattled lawmaker.

An independent investigation into the bribery allegations and concerns about White’s residency was completed and released by Council member Kenyan McDuffie on Wednesday.

White is accused of agreeing to accept $156,000 in exchange for using his position to pressure employees of the D.C. Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (ONSE) and the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) to extend several contracts, prosecutors said. White was the chair of a D.C. Council committee that oversees several agencies, including DYRS.

White received $35,000 in four cash payments in the alleged scheme, court documents say.

“The report concludes that there is substantial evidence that Councilmember Trayon White engaged in conduct that violated several provisions of the D.C. Code of Conduct, including multiple rules within the D.C. Council’s Code of Official Conduct, with respect to the bribery allegations,” McDuffie’s statement said.

The report outlines evidence that suggests White violated several rules, including measures that bar Council members from accepting gifts from prohibited sources and using their position unethically.

However, investigators didn’t find substantial evidence that White violated residency requirements. White has been linked to homes in wards 8 and 6.

The D.C. Council stripped White of his committee leadership following his arrest in August on federal bribery charges.

The 48-page report was prepared by the law firm Latham & Watkins LLP.

The Ad Hoc Committee is scheduled to meet Monday to consider whether to take any action against White.

News4 reached out to the mayor's office and White's attorney. We’re waiting to hear back.

Last month, White told reporters he’s entitled to due process and pointed out he was reelected by Ward 8 citizens after he was indicted.

"As a citizen, I would expect the Council to give me the same and the people of Ward 8, the same justice that we allow the federal government to give us. And that's just the vote of the people. Twenty-thousand people voted for me to be the Council member last week … in Ward 8," Ward said. "And so we plan to fight the government in court and just go through the process. And I think that, you know, we have to hear to voice the people."

The D.C. Council investigation into White was expected to cost taxpayers $400,000.