Students at Maryland School Told to Quarantine After Teachers Test Positive for Coronavirus

By Gina Cook

Two teachers at a school in Glenn Dale, Maryland, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting health officials to recommend that 230 students self-quarantine.

Holy Trinity Episcopal School said in a release Sunday night the two confirmed cases of COVID-19 were members of the school's High School Prep faculty.

High School Prep includes 230 students in 5th through 8th grades.

The school said the Maryland Department of Health recommends all High School Prep students self-quarantine until March 25, which is 14 days after their last day at school.

Parents do not have to self-quarantine, but they should monitor their children and families for fever and other symptoms of COVID-19, according to the school's statement.

