Student Hurt in Stabbing Outside Prince George's County School

One student was hurt Friday morning when another student stabbed them outside a school in Accokeek, Maryland, police and school officials say.

A group of students were getting off a school bus about 8:45 a.m. outside Accokeek Academy on Berry Road when a fight broke out between them and one student stabbed another, authorities said.

Medics took the injured student to a hospital. The student's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police and school officials.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department detained two students, but said they did not take anyone into police custody.

School administrators put the school on lockdown for about an hour after the stabbing, according to a letter the school's principal, Dr. Judy Adams, sent to parents.

Adams said the students involved would be disciplined according to the school system's policies.

She said there's a large police presence at the school as they continue to investigate.

The school will follow normal dismissal procedures Friday afternoon, Adams said.

Police did not say what type of weapon was used in the fight.

