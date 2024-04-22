Student describes utter chaos after 5 teens were shot at a senior skip day gathering in Greenbelt

“Utter chaos” is how a student describes the moments after gunfire erupted at a senior skip day gathering in Greenbelt, Maryland, where five teens were shot, police said.

About 500-600 people gathered at Schrom Hills Park and Schrom Hills Recreation Center for an unsanctioned senior skip day about 2:30 p.m. Officers in the area to direct traffic and heard gunshots at about 3 p.m., Greenbelt police said.

The injured teens, between 16 and 18 years old, are expected to survive.

News4’s Mauricio Casillas spoke to a student who recorded the heart-pounding rush to safety. It captured the sound of teens celebrating getting cut short by sharp pops of gunfire.

Carlos Mejia recorded a video and shared it with News4 with his mother’s permission. We’ve blurred the video over privacy concerns.

Mejia says he’s still rattled by what happened.

“It’s kind of a scary thought, thinking that you and your friends are enjoying yourselves and something like that happens literally not too far from me,” Mejia said.

Mejia – who goes to Bladensburg High School – says the gathering brought together students from several different high schools in the county. He says people were having a good time when, out of nowhere, shots were fired.

“That’s what senior skip day is all about. Just to enjoy your last days of high school but as you can see it wasn’t that in this case,” he said.

Investigators believe there was a single shooter who escaped as a crowd fled but haven’t announced any arrests or information about a potential motive.

“I still can’t process the fact that a couple feet away, people got shot from me and that could’ve been me, you know?” Mejia asked.

Greenbelt police say three of the victims have been released from the hospital. One victim who was in critical condition was upgraded to stable condition over the weekend.