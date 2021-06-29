Stray Bullet Kills Mother of Midshipman at Annapolis Hotel: Police

A stray bullet struck and killed the mother of a Navy midshipman as she sat on a hotel patio in Annapolis, Maryland, early Tuesday morning, police say.

Annapolis police said the woman was shot at The Graduate Hotel on West Street about 12:20 a.m. The hotel is less than a mile away from the United States Naval Academy and the Maryland State House.

Medics tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the hotel, police said.

Police have not released her name.

Investigators believe the fatal bullet came from someone who fired a gun on Pleasant Street, police said.

The mayor of Annapolis and police chief will hold a news conference at 5 p.m.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-260-3439 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

