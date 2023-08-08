Fallen power lines trap drivers in cars for hours in Carroll County

Strong winds knocked down over 30 power lines, trapping dozens of adults and children inside cars with the risk of electric shock in Carroll County, Maryland, on Monday evening.

Severe storms swept through the area, bringing heavy rain, powerful winds and tornado warnings. Forecasters warned of the highest Severe Weather Outlook in 10 years.

The power lines fell onto Route 140 in Westminster at about 6 p.m., trapping 33 people — including 14 children — inside cars for over five hours while crews from BGE worked to de-energize the power lines, authorities said.

Contact with downed power lines can lead to injury or even death, according to the Electrical Safety Foundation.

A heart-stopping video taken from inside a car shows the moment that fierce winds knocked down power poles like dominoes, sending them crashing onto the highway not far from vehicles whose drivers had nowhere to go. No one was hurt.

Jeffrey Campbell said he was stuck in his car for hours and finally got out at about 11 p.m. But he had to leave his car behind, as it was still trapped by downed poles.

In all, more than 30 power poles were broken by straight-line winds during the storms, BGE officials said.

After severe weather impacted our service area Monday evening, causing extensive damage to our system as shown here in Westminster, BGE Crews and mutual assistance personnel are actively working to restore power. We anticipate 80% of customers to be restored by 8/8 at 11 p.m. pic.twitter.com/nTlYuFUWdA — BGE (@MyBGE) August 8, 2023

Cars remained empty and stranded on the road as of Tuesday morning. Route 140 will stay closed as crews pull the posts off the road. Detours may be in place for days.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is set to travel to the area this morning to survey the damage and talk with first responders.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.