Stolen French bulldog found safe, will be reunited with owner

One of the most recent dognappings in the D.C. area has a happy ending, after D.C. Police found a French bulldog named Mocha.

The dog was found safe, a little over a week after she was stolen at gunpoint in southeast D.C.

A woman living in southeast D.C. listed Mocha for sale online on Dec. 22. The robber contacted the woman online to buy Mocha, but when the suspect and another person arrived at the 3300 block of 14th Place SE, the robber grabbed the dog from the woman.

When she tried to get her dog back, one of the two people pointed a handgun at her and threatened to shoot her.

Police have not said where or how Mocha was found, but did say that she will be reunited with her owner.