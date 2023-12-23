Two more French bulldogs stolen in separate DC thefts this week

Two more French bulldogs were stolen in the District this past week, continuing a recent uptick in dognappings around the DMV.

D.C. Police officers are now looking for the suspects in two separate incidents, as they hunt for the dogs in hopes of reuniting them with their owners.

The first dog theft took place on Monday, when a burglar broke in the window of a home on Galveston Place Southwest. That burglar entered the home around 5:50 p.m. that evening, took unspecified property and a dog, and left the area.

The dog is a 2-year-old male French bulldog named Tyson. The dog also answers to the name "Cheese," according to a police report, and he is gray with a white patch on the front of his chest.

On Friday afternoon, just before 3 p.m., a woman living in Southeast D.C. listed her dog Mocha for sale online.

The robber contacted the woman online to buy Mocha, but when the suspect and another person arrived at the 3300 block of 14th Place SE, the robber grabbed the dog from the woman. When she tried to get her dog back, one of the two people pointed a handgun at her and threatened to shoot her.

The woman left, calling 911, police said.

Mocha is a 1-year-old beige French bulldog with a fresh C-section scar on her stomach. According to the police press release, she also has a microchip.

D.C. Police currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of people responsible for a violent crime committed in D.C.