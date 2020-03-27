‘Still a School’: Virginia Students Move Morning Announcements to Instagram

School is out in Virginia for the academic year — but the morning announcements must go on.

Two students at Oakton High School in Vienna, Virginia, began delivering the morning announcements on Instagram after their school closed because of the coronavirus.

Junior Madison Shannon and senior Noah Walker said the show must go on.

“We’ve always tried to spread positivity through them and make students happy,” Madison said.

The duo continues to bring familiar segments from the morning announcements to students’ Instagram feeds. These include providing fun facts and incorporating faculty.

They said continuing the announcements gives the days a sense of normalcy.

“Even though we’re all in our own separate homes, we’re all still a team,” Noah said. “We’re all still a school.”