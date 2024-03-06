Road closures will be in place Thursday for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol.
Biden will address a joint session of Congress and the nation at 9 p.m. Thursday.
For safety, U.S. Capitol Police will temporarily close roads around the Capitol beginning at 6:30 a.m. Also, tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol from 6:30 a.m. until about 11 p.m.
Road Closures
The following roads will be closed to the public beginning at 6:30 a.m.:
- Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street NW and Third Street NW
- Maryland Avenue between First Street NW and Third Street SW
- First Street between Constitution Avenue SW and Independence Avenue SW
The following roads will be closed to the public beginning at 1:30 p.m.:
- First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
- East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street
The following road will be closed to the public beginning at 3 p.m.:
- First Street between Garfield Circle SW and Peace Circle NW
The following roads will be closed to the public beginning at 5:30 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and Second Street NE
- Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SE
- First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
- D Street between First Street NE and Second Street NE
- First Street between Independence Avenue SW and Washington Avenue SW
- Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE
- New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW
The following roads will be closed to the public beginning at 7 p.m.:
- Second Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
- Constitution Avenue between Third Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
- First Street between C Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
- Independence Avenue between Third Street SW and Washington Avenue SW
- Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW
- Second Street between Washington Avenue SW and C Street SW