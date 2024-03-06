State of the Union

State of the Union: Here are the road closures around the US Capitol Thursday

Here's what to know about the road closures for the State of the Union address at the US Capitol Thursday

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Road closures will be in place Thursday for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol.

Biden will address a joint session of Congress and the nation at 9 p.m. Thursday.

For safety, U.S. Capitol Police will temporarily close roads around the Capitol beginning at 6:30 a.m. Also, tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol from 6:30 a.m. until about 11 p.m.

Road Closures

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The following roads will be closed to the public beginning at 6:30 a.m.:

  • Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street NW and Third Street NW
  • Maryland Avenue between First Street NW and Third Street SW
  • First Street between Constitution Avenue SW and Independence Avenue SW

The following roads will be closed to the public beginning at 1:30 p.m.:

  • First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
  • East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street

The following road will be closed to the public beginning at 3 p.m.:

  • First Street between Garfield Circle SW and Peace Circle NW

The following roads will be closed to the public beginning at 5:30 p.m.:

  • Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and Second Street NE
  • Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SE
  • First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
  • D Street between First Street NE and Second Street NE
  • First Street between Independence Avenue SW and Washington Avenue SW
  • Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE
  • New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

The following roads will be closed to the public beginning at 7 p.m.:

  • Second Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE
  • Constitution Avenue between Third Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
  • First Street between C Street NW and Louisiana Avenue NW
  • Independence Avenue between Third Street SW and Washington Avenue SW
  • Washington Avenue between Independence Avenue SW and C Street SW
  • Second Street between Washington Avenue SW and C Street SW

This article tagged under:

State of the UnionUS Capitol
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us