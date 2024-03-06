Road closures will be in place Thursday for President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol.

Biden will address a joint session of Congress and the nation at 9 p.m. Thursday.

For safety, U.S. Capitol Police will temporarily close roads around the Capitol beginning at 6:30 a.m. Also, tour buses will be rerouted away from the Capitol from 6:30 a.m. until about 11 p.m.

Road Closures

The following roads will be closed to the public beginning at 6:30 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street NW and Third Street NW

Street NW Maryland Avenue between First Street NW and Third Street SW

First Street between Constitution Avenue SW and Independence Avenue SW

The following roads will be closed to the public beginning at 1:30 p.m.:

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

East Capitol Street between First Street and Second Street

The following road will be closed to the public beginning at 3 p.m.:

First Street between Garfield Circle SW and Peace Circle NW

The following roads will be closed to the public beginning at 5:30 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue between Louisiana Avenue NW and Second Street NE

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SE

First Street between Constitution Avenue NW and Louisiana Avenue NW

D Street between First Street NE and Second Street NE

First Street between Independence Avenue SW and Washington Avenue SW

Maryland Avenue between First Street NE and Constitution Avenue NE

New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

The following roads will be closed to the public beginning at 7 p.m.: