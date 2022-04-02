Special Police Officer Assaulted, Threatened With Gun at DC 7-Eleven: Police

D.C. police say they are searching for two suspects after a special police officer was assaulted and threatened with a gun at a 7-Eleven store in Southeast.

The special police officer tried to kick a group of people out of the store in the 3000 block of Naylor Road SE Friday about 10 p.m. The officer argued with the group, police said.

Two people began to punch and kick the officer as they left the store, police said.

MPD seeks a suspect in an Assault on a Police Officer/Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on 4/1/22 in the 3000 block of Naylor Rd, SE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/ZlCLRYDGQE pic.twitter.com/k8kTd7s8VB — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 2, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspects then kicked the officer’s vehicle. One allegedly climbed on top and began to stomp.

After the vehicle was damaged, one of the suspects returned to the door of the 7-Eleven and pointed a handgun at the officer, police said.

The suspects fled the scene. Police ask anyone who recognizes them to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

Special police officers are hired to provide security and protection at a specific location.

Police didn't immediately give details on the extent of the officer's injuries.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.